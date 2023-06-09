Victims of former police union president Patrick Rose sue city of Boston, DCF

BOSTON - The victims of convicted sex offender and disgraced police officer Patrick Rose have filed a lawsuit against the city of Boston, the Department of Children and Families and the Boston Police Patrolman's Association.

They say while Rose climbed the ladder at the union and on the police force, the system designed to protect them actually left them subjected to continued sexual abuse.

Last year Rose, the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, pled guilty to six counts of sexual abuse of a child starting in 1993. He was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison.

Former Boston Police officer Patrick Rose (WBZ-TV)

The victims' lawyer says this lawsuit is about protecting future victims of assault.

"I mean all these various agencies at every level failed them time and time again and they want those people who were involved to come forward to speak and to be held accountable," said Janine Kutylo, who is representing the victims.

A city report last year found that the investigation into the first report of abuse against Rose decades ago was not adequate and he was allowed to rejoin the force and assault more children.