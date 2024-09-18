Patrick Pass, ex-Patriots player, charged with shoving 82-year-old at Planet Fitness

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Former New England Patriots player Patrick Pass was arrested Wednesday in Rhode Island after police said he attacked an 82-year-old man during an argument over exercise equipment inside Planet Fitness.

Pass is charged with assault on a person over 60 years old causing bodily injury.

The incident happened on August 28 at a Planet Fitness gym in North Providence.

According to North Providence police, Pass and the 82-year-old man were involved in a verbal altercation. Pass then allegedly shoved the man, who fell to the floor.

Police said the man suffered injuries to his lower back.

Pass was arraigned in a Rhode Island court and bail was set at $10,000 personal recognizance. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim and is next due in court on January 8.

Who is Patrick Pass?

After being drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Pass played seven seasons in New England and won three Super Bowl titles.

In his career, Pass compiled 1,096 total yards. He ran for three touchdowns and caught one more in seven years with the Patriots.

Pass is currently listed as the director of personnel development with the Massachusetts Pirates, a professional indoor football team.

Officers from the North Providence Police Department arrested another former Patriots player earlier this year. Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler was arrested in March for drunk driving, but later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge.