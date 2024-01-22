Tom Brady calls Mahomes, Kelce "beasts" after duo breaks one of his NFL postseason records

Sports Final: Things are going to be VERY different for Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady knew when he retired that some of his passing records would eventually fall. On Sunday, the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback could only watch as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce matched -- and surpassed -- one of the NFL postseason records that he shared with tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Mahomes and Kelce connected for two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round, giving Kansas City's dynamic duo 16 touchdowns in the postseason. Their second score -- a third-quarter touchdown that put Kansas City on top 20-17 -- moved Mahomes and Kelce ahead of the Brady-Gronkowski connection for the most playoff touchdowns in NFL history.

Brady and Gronkowski scored a dozen playoff touchdowns during their time with the Patriots, and three more when the two played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Monday, Brady called Mahomes and Kelce "BEASTS" on social media.

BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right. https://t.co/s0Cbmxsbwd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 22, 2024

"When you one up gronk you're doing something right," Brady added in his post to X.

Sunday's two touchdowns put Kelce at 18 scores for his postseason career, moving him to third on the all-time list behind Emmitt Smith and Thurman Thompson (21 each) and all-time leader Jerry Rice, who scored 22 playoff touchdowns in his Hall of Fame career. Kelce is just six receptions behind Rice's record of 151 catches in NFL playoff history.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is up to 38 touchdown passes for his playoff career, which is good for sixth-most in the NFL record books. But he's well behind Brady's record of 88 passing touchdowns in the playoffs, so at least Brady can sleep easy on that front.