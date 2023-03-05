North Weymouth man dies while snorkeling off Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A North Weymouth man died Saturday while snorkeling off the Florida Keys.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on Alligator Reef off Islamorada.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Patrick Alan Martinec was snorkeling with Sundance Watersports when he began to signal for help.

Martinec was brought back to the boat, and the crew began to perform CPR.

He was rushed to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, but pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending but foul play is not suspected, investigators said.