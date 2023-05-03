Patrice Bergeron named a Selke Trophy finalist for 12th straight season

BOSTON -- It must be May, because Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has been named a finalist for the Selke Trophy.

Bergeron was announced as one of the three finalists for the award on Tuesday, along with New Jersey's Nico Hischier and Toronto's Mitch Marner. The Selke is awarded to the best defensive forward in the NHL, a title that fits Bergeron perfectly.

He has already claimed a record five Selke trophies over his 19-year career, winning the award in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2022. This marks the 12th straight season that Bergeron has been named a Selke finalist.

Bergeron tallied 27 goals and 31 assists over his 78 regular season games during the 2022-23 season, and his plus-35 rating ranked fourth among NHL forwards. He led the league with 1,043 faceoff wins and a 61.1 win percentage at the dot. The Bruins defense allowed just 2.1 goals per game this season, which was the lowest in the NHL.