Patrice Bergeron reveals he played with herniated disc, hasn't decided on playing future

BOSTON -- Team captain Patrice Bergeron missed the first four games of the Bruins' playoff series against the Panthers. He entered the lineup in Game 5, but clearly wasn't himself.

After the Bruins' stunning Game 7 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers, Bergeron revealed that he was playing with a herniated disc in his back. It's an injury that doesn't require surgery but nevertheless hampered Bergeron during his three playoff games.

Bergeron suffered the injury in the Bruins' regular-season finale, a 5-4 Boston victory in which Bergeron did not play after the first intermission.

In three playoff games, Bergeron registered just one point -- a goal in Game 6 -- while posting an uncharacteristic minus-6 rating.

Bergeron, who will turn 38 years old this summer and has played 19 NHL seasons, has gone through the season as if it will be his last. His farewell to the home fans after the stunning loss indicated that perhaps he was saying goodbye as an active player for the final time.

Yet after the game, Bergeron didn't commit to retiring or returning, saying he'll take some time to contemplate his decision.

"Yeah, I'm gonna take some time and talk with the family, and go from there," Bergeron said. "Right now, it's hard to process anything, right? Obviously we're shocked and disappointed, and so that's it. It hurts right now, so it's -- I'm gonna have to step back and give it some thought with my family."