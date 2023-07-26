'Wish I could play forever,' Patrice Bergeron extremely grateful for his tremendous career with Bruins

BOSTON – Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement on Tuesday with a lengthy statement. On Wednesday, he got to say goodbye to Bruins fans and the organization in person.

In a press conference at TD Garden, Bergeron said that he knew heading into the 2022-23 season that it could be his last in the NHL. Part of him wanted to return for another year after the top-seeded Bruins were upset by the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but he listened to his body and his desire to spend more time with his family.

"I wish I could play forever and never have to do this, but eventually you have to move on. The body tells you things sometimes," Bergeron said Wednesday. "I had an idea this year that it was most likely my last year. I wasn't sharing it with many people, but some guys knew there was a chance. ... They knew at my exit meeting [after the season] it was a possibility, but I didn't want to close the door completely. It's a big decision and I didn't want to make the wrong one."

Bergeron is at peace with his decision, and joked that he's excited to be a chauffeur for his family going forward. He doesn't anticipate getting into coaching anytime soon, but wouldn't rule it out in the future.

"You never say never, but for now, I have a lot of catching up to do at home," he said. "I want to take time to rest and take time for myself as well, unwind. It has been an amazing ride for 20 years, but hockey brings a lot of pressure and stress. It will be a nice change to just be the Uber driver of a family for a little bit and just relax."

Bergeron has no regrets from his career in Boston, which spanned 20 years and 19 seasons with the Bruins. He was drafted in the second round of the 2003 NHL draft and played in 1,294 regular-season games (third-most all time) and 170 playoff games (second-most all time). He ranks third in Bruins history in games played, third in goals, fourth in assists and sixth in plus-minus in the regular season. In terms of postseason ranks, he's second in games played and is tied for second in playoff points.

The highest point of his career came in 2011, when he helped the Bruins win a Stanley Cup title. He played in two additional Cup Finals, and will go down as one of the greatest players to ever wear a Bruins sweater. Bruins president Cam Neely hopes that Bergeron will join the organization in some capacity when he's ready, and said his No. 37 will hang from the TD Garden rafters sometime in the near future.

"That's a no brainer," said Neely. "We'll figure out a time to do that. He has certainty earned that."

While Bergeron accomplished so much on the ice, he hopes his legacy as a Bruin is remembered as a great leader in the locker room and an even better member of the community.

"I've always tried to be a good role model for kids and the next generation, for my kids and anyone who watched the Bruins and the game. It was important for me to leave a good example on and off the ice," he said,

"I've met so many people over the years and it's special. I left everything out there and I have no regrets for anything. I gave my all. To be remembered, I hope it's for the connections and getting to know people personally," Bergeron added.

Bergeron made sure to thank Boston fans and the Bruins organization for an incredible ride, which began when he was a 17-years-old kid out of Quebec.

"Thank you for everything. It has been an absolute honor," said Bergeron. "When you get drafted you don't know what the journey is going to be like. But it's been a dream and I couldn't be more grateful being here.

"The city really took me under its wing and embraced me, and it's been special," he continued. "Thank you for the memories and everything you brought to me and my family."