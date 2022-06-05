Patrice Bergeron reveals that he underwent elbow surgery, still unsure about future

BOSTON -- Patrice Bergeron is among the many Bruins players to undergo surgery this offseason. The Bruins captain revealed Sunday that he had to go under the knife to repair a tendon in his left elbow.

Bergeron underwent the surgery this past Tuesday, and said that it will take him 10 to 12 weeks to recover.

"It's something I dealt with for probably the last two years, a little less maybe," Bergeron said. "I spoke to the doctors and at some point I had to get it fixed."

The procedure shouldn't impact next season -- if there is a next season for Bergeron.

"It only delayed my decision-making process," said Bergeron.

The 36-year-old isn't signed for the 2022-23 season, but said Sunday that the surgery has no bearing on whether or not he'll return to the Bruins for a 19th season. At the moment, Bergeron is still undecided on his future.

"I've said that I needed time and I still think I have a lot of time in front of me to make that decision," Bergeron told reporters Sunday. "I'm going to make sure that I take all that time that I need to make the right one. That's it.

"Right now, I haven't really had time," he added. "It doesn't really change anything, though."

Earlier Sunday, Bergeron won the Selke Award for a record-setting fifth time in his career.