Watch CBS News
Sports

Patrice Bergeron reveals that he underwent elbow surgery, still unsure about future

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Patrice Bergeron is among the many Bruins players to undergo surgery this offseason. The Bruins captain revealed Sunday that he had to go under the knife to repair a tendon in his left elbow.

Bergeron underwent the surgery this past Tuesday, and said that it will take him 10 to 12 weeks to recover.

"It's something I dealt with for probably the last two years, a little less maybe," Bergeron said. "I spoke to the doctors and at some point I had to get it fixed."

The procedure shouldn't impact next season -- if there is a next season for Bergeron.

"It only delayed my decision-making process," said Bergeron.

The 36-year-old isn't signed for the 2022-23 season, but said Sunday that the surgery has no bearing on whether or not he'll return to the Bruins for a 19th season. At the moment, Bergeron is still undecided on his future.

"I've said that I needed time and I still think I have a lot of time in front of me to make that decision," Bergeron told reporters Sunday. "I'm going to make sure that I take all that time that I need to make the right one. That's it. 

"Right now, I haven't really had time," he added. "It doesn't really change anything, though."

Earlier Sunday, Bergeron won the Selke Award for a record-setting fifth time in his career.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 5:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.