Patrice Bergeron a game-time decision for Bruins in Game 1 vs. Panthers

BOSTON -- The Bruins are set to play their first game of the playoffs on Monday night. Unfortunately for head coach Jim Montgomery, he's not quite sure how his lines will shake out for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers.

There is currently an illness making its way through the Boston locker room, which could leave the Bruins without some key players when the puck drops at TD Garden on Monday night. The status of captain Patrice Bergeron remains "TBD" as of Monday morning, with Bergeron one of the members of the team feeling under the weather.

Goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are also part of that group, leaving their status up in the air for Monday night. Boston recalled goaltender Brandon Bussi from Providence for purposes of emergency, with Bussi set to serve as the team's third goalie for tonight's game.

Montgomery said that the bug has been going around the team for the last 10-14 days. It didn't leave him many options for Monday's optional morning skate.

"I don't have a definitive lineup right now," Montgomery told reporters.

Bergeron, Ullmark, and Swayman are all game-time decisions for Boston, though Ullmark and Swayman did take part in Monday's optional skate.

#NHLBruins have 3 goalies(all on this video) on the ice this morning at AM optional Skate. Brandon Bussi is here as an emergency call up while Ullmark and Swayman are dealing with illness issues. @wbz pic.twitter.com/KYvZ7mXqfP — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 17, 2023

If you want some good news on the lineup, Montgomery did say that David Krejci will return on Monday. Veteran defenseman Derek Forbort is definitively in against the Panthers, and winger Nick Folingno will likely play in Monday night's playoff game.