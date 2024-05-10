Pat Maroon not looking to fight Matt Tkachuk, but will "take numbers" in Game 3

BOSTON -- The Bruins acquired three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon at the trade deadline to bring in some toughness and grit for their postseason run. And they certainly need his size and ruggedness against their current playoff foe, the Florida Panthers.

When Maroon was on the ice during the first two games of the series, the Panthers knew not to try any funny business with the Bruins. It wasn't until after he got the boot from Game 2 on Wednesday night (for roughing, of course) that Florida really started taking liberties with Bruins players, leading to a number of scrums on the ice and 10 more ejections.

The highlight of Wednesday night's fisticuff-filled third period was David Pastrnak throwing down with Matthew Tkachuk. Pastrnak is no fighter, but when Tkachuk challenged him, he wasn't turning down the invitation. It went about as well as you would think for a non-fighter like Pastrnak, with Tkachuk getting a number of good punches in before Pastrnak hit the ice -- and a few after he hit the ice that didn't sit well with the Bruins.

But Pastrnak fighting sent a clear message that the Bruins, despite losing 6-1 in Game 2, aren't taking any nonsense from the Panthers this postseason.

That doesn't mean Maroon is going to go out there Friday night in Game 3 and just start swinging. Some fans may be hoping that Maroon takes aim at Tkachuk early in the tilt, but the veteran knows better.

"That's two skill guys fighting. Tkachuk isn't going to fight me," Maroon told reporters after Boston's morning skate at TD Garden. "So if I go out there and take a dumb penalty and they get a power play, my job isn't accomplished. I can't look at it like that. You just have to take numbers.

"I didn't like [that Tkachuk] hit [Pastrnak] on the ground twice. I think it was dirty. I like the idea of them fighting and I think Pasta did a good job," he said. "That's what leaders do; he stood up for the team and took charge. You gotta love that kind of stuff out of your leader."

Maroon would probably love to give Tkachuk a pop, but as he said, that wouldn't be the wisest thing to do. It's likely exactly what Tkachuk and the Panthers want him to do, and gift them a free power play in the process. With the Panthers just 1-for-9 on the man advantage this series, they'll be looking for anything to get their special teams unit going with the series shifting to Boston.

Maroon added that he only gets about 10 minutes of ice time per game, and probably won't be on the ice when Tkachuk is out there.

"I'll probably never play against Tkachuk, so let's be real," said Maroon, drawing some laughs from reporters. "If I do, maybe things could happen."

Don't count on it. The Bruins losing Maroon for five minutes and the Panthers losing Tkachuk for five minutes would be a massive win for Boston. If Maroon challenges Tkachuk to a bout, chances are the Panthers forward will just skate away.

Swinging back on the ice isn't all that should be on Boston's mind Friday night.

"We should be pissed off, for sure, especially about our game," Maroon said. "All the other stuff, whatever. The scrums, them yelling in our face after they scored, it's over. We have to be mad here. Play with intensity and the way we're supposed to play."

But if the Panthers do start their funny business again, Maroon and the rest of the Bruins will be ready to respond.