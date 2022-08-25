Watch CBS News
Party City hiring 20,000 seasonal employees ahead of Halloween

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Party City is hoping Halloween will look more like it did before the COVID pandemic, and they're hiring accordingly.

The retailer is bringing on board 20,000 seasonal workers in the coming weeks.

That's 3,000 more workers than were hired for last Halloween season.

Party City said about 10% will be offered permanent positions after October 31.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

