Artificial intelligence could help detect Parkinson's disease, BU study finds

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new study found that artificial intelligence could help scientists identify who is at risk for Parkinson's disease.

Right now, Parkinson's is diagnosed when a patient develops symptoms such as a resting hand tremor or changes in how they walk but there is no simple blood test to say who has Parkinson's and who doesn't, nor who is likely to get it.

A team of scientists in Australia and at Boston University have developed a tool that may help detect Parkinson's disease years before the first symptoms appear. They studied blood samples taken from healthy adults who then developed Parkinson's up to 15 years later and using machine learning, they were able to identify unique chemical markers that could potentially predict whether someone will go on to develop Parkinson's.

Not only that, but the test may also offer clues on how to prevent the disease in these people, such as whether dietary changes could make a difference. 

