SteadyScrib helps Parkinson's patients put pen to paper

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A new device may help patients with Parkinson's maintain their ability to write.

Patients with Parkinson's disease suffer from uncontrollable movements and hand tremors, and currently, there are no devices to help these patients with writing.

But two women entrepreneurs at Northwestern University have developed SteadyScrib, a special writing utensil, and clipboard which makes it easier for patients with Parkinson's to put pen to paper. 

The pen is weighted and has a wide grip and magnets that draw it to a galvanized steel clipboard where paper is held in place. This design helps reduce the effect of shaking and tremors as the pen moves along the clipboard. The team hopes to release the pen at the end of the year. 

