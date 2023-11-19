Watch CBS News
Local News

81-year-old woman hit by car on Park Avenue in Arlington

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

ARLINGTON - A woman is recovering after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Arlington.

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Park and Wollaston avenues. Police said an 81-year-old woman was hit by a car while she was crossing Park Avenue. She was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital, where her condition is unknown.

The driver, a 79-year-old, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. She wasn't injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 9:10 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.