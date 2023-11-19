81-year-old woman hit by car on Park Avenue in Arlington
ARLINGTON - A woman is recovering after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Arlington.
It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Park and Wollaston avenues. Police said an 81-year-old woman was hit by a car while she was crossing Park Avenue. She was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital, where her condition is unknown.
The driver, a 79-year-old, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. She wasn't injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.