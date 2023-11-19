81-year-old woman hit by car on Park Avenue in Arlington

ARLINGTON - A woman is recovering after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Arlington.

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Park and Wollaston avenues. Police said an 81-year-old woman was hit by a car while she was crossing Park Avenue. She was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital, where her condition is unknown.

The driver, a 79-year-old, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. She wasn't injured.

The crash remains under investigation.