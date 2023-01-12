Panthers request to interview Jerod Mayo for head coaching position

Sports Final: What changes can we expect from Patriots this offseason?

BOSTON -- Jerod Mayo wants to be an NFL head coach. He'll get another crack at it with the Carolina Panthers.

Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Panthers have requested to interview Mayo for their head coaching position.

Carolina is requesting permission to interview Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for its head coaching job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2023

Reports have indicated that Mayo's contract with the Patriots is set to expire at the end of the league year, and it appears that one way or another, he'll be on the move out of Foxboro.

The 36-year-old Mayo was drafted in the first round by the Patriots in 2008, and he played eight seasons before retiring following the 2015 season. He's been interviewed for head coaching positions with the Eagles, Raiders and Broncos in recent years. Earlier this week, the Browns requested to interview him for their defensive coordinator position.

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule last year when they were 1-4 to start the season. Rhule went 11-27 in his career with the Panthers.