Pan-Mass Challenge registration opens for 2024 "one in a billion year" ride

By Lisa Hughes

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Registration is now open for the 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge and riders are already buzzing about the event. This year, the bike-a-thon, the world's most successful athletic fundraiser, is poised to cross the billion-dollar fundraising threshold.

PMC founder Billy Starr launched the event with a small group of friends in 1980. Since then, it has grown to more than 6,000 cyclists and raised more than $972 million.

The 2024 PMC will take place August 3rd and 4th. The shortest route is 25 miles. The longest route (the two-day ride from Sturbridge to Provincetown) is 211.

Again, this year, fundraising riders who are not able to join the event in Massachusetts can also participate in a "reimagined" ride wherever they are.

WBZ is proud to partner with the Pan-Mass Challenge. For more information or to register visit www.pmc.org

First published on January 17, 2024 / 9:10 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

