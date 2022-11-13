Pan-Mass Challenge raises $69 million for cancer care, research

BOSTON - The 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge set a lofty fundraising goal - $66 million - and at a gala Saturday night, supporters learned that riders had more than exceeded it.

Sixty-nine million dollars will go to cancer care and research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, $5 million more than last year.

WBZ'S Lisa Hughes was among those celebrating at the gala at Encore Boston Harbor

Billy Star of the Pan-Mass Challenge said, "It's obviously a record-breaking gift. It's a transformational gift of hope, but, you know, if you know how my mind works, I think about our potential and what we can achieve. It's not like we haven't clawed our way back to record money and record participation."

Since 1980 the PMC has raised $900 million for Dana Farber.