Pan-Mass Challenge raises $72 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

BOSTON - The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) unveiled its 2023 gift to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at a celebratory brunch on Sunday.

Together, Billy Starr and the cyclists who took part in this year's ride raised $72 million, topping the fundraising goal of $70 million. That brings the grand total of money raised by PMC since 1980 to $970 million. All of the money goes to cancer research, treatment and patient care.

"PMC's been here for 44 years and while that has been happening, the number of patients that are cured for cancer has increased from 5 million to 18 million," said Dr. Laurie Glimcher, the president and CEO of Dana-Farber.

The annual cycling event and its spinoffs are Dana-Farber's largest single donor, accounting for 62 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue. WBZ TV is the proud media sponsor of the PMC.