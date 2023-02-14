Watch CBS News
Local News

New Hampshire Supreme Court hearing arguments in Pamela Smart case

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

New Hampshire Supreme Court to hear arguments in Pam Smart case
New Hampshire Supreme Court to hear arguments in Pam Smart case 00:41

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire's Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday in the Pamela Smart case.

Smart has served more than 30 years in prison for her role in the 1990 shooting death of her husband Gregg.

She wants the right to get a hearing on a petition for commutation, something both Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire executive council have denied.

Smart's mother Linda Wojas released a statement to WBZ-TV about the hearing.

"The NH Constitution under Article 18 in the penal code states 'The true design of all punishment is to rehabilitate, not exterminate, mankind.' My daughter has rehabilitated herself with earning another master's degree as well as a doctorate. Please follow the law," Wojas said.  

Four teenagers, including one Smart was having an affair with, shot and killed Gregg in Derry, New Hampshire. Smart's attorney says she has accepted responsibility for her actions.

The four men involved in the murder have all completed their prison sentences.

In 2019, WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben interviewed Smart in prison. She said she will never admit to planning the murder.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 10:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.