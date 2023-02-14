New Hampshire Supreme Court hearing arguments in Pamela Smart case

New Hampshire Supreme Court to hear arguments in Pam Smart case

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire's Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday in the Pamela Smart case.

Smart has served more than 30 years in prison for her role in the 1990 shooting death of her husband Gregg.

She wants the right to get a hearing on a petition for commutation, something both Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire executive council have denied.

Smart's mother Linda Wojas released a statement to WBZ-TV about the hearing.

"The NH Constitution under Article 18 in the penal code states 'The true design of all punishment is to rehabilitate, not exterminate, mankind.' My daughter has rehabilitated herself with earning another master's degree as well as a doctorate. Please follow the law," Wojas said.

Four teenagers, including one Smart was having an affair with, shot and killed Gregg in Derry, New Hampshire. Smart's attorney says she has accepted responsibility for her actions.

The four men involved in the murder have all completed their prison sentences.

In 2019, WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben interviewed Smart in prison. She said she will never admit to planning the murder.