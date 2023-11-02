Palestinian flag raised outside Worcester City Hall

WORCESTER - A symbol was raised outside Worcester City Hall, the Palestinian flag, as members of the Palestinian and Muslim communities captured the moment on their cellphones.

"This is a symbol of peace here," said Tahir Ali with the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester.

"I have lost my sleep, nobody sleeps. When I hug my grandkids I feel the pain of those people," said Dr. Khalid Sadozai.

The Middle East conflict is intensifying, where thousands, many of them women and children, have been killed. Just days after the Hamas attack on Israel October 7, the Israeli flag flew outside City Hall, and this community wants to have an equal voice.

"Does it give us an equal voice? I hope so, we keep trying but have a long way to go," said Amr Muhamad.

"We are not here calling for the destruction of anyone, we are here calling for justice. Justice has to be for all," said Yaser Najjar.

The United States supports Israel's right to defend itself but has also stressed the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and increasing humanitarian aid. The flag raising participants say the U.S. should leverage its influence to push for a ceasefire.

"It is possible if the United States will implement the American values we are proud of, and I demand our administration make them a reality," said Najjar.

Organizations can petition the city of Worcester to have a flag flown on what's know as the cultural flagpole for at least a few days. The participants hope anyone passing by now will reflect on the conflict.

"I want them to look at that flag and realize there are people out there that are impoverished and have been struggling for freedom just like we did in this country and are looking for rights," said Asima Silva with Justice For All.

The flag may hang only briefly, but the hope is that it leaves a lasting impression.