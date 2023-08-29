Cars hit with paintballs along highways in Haverhill, Andover

HAVERHILL - Massachusetts State Police are after a paintball gunman who has been shooting cars from a moving vehicle. They struck most recently on highways in Haverhill and Andover.

On Monday night, Peyton Searles was driving on Route 495 near exit 109A in Haverhill when her car was pelted seven times with yellow paintballs.

"I honestly thought that I was getting shot at with a real gun," Searles told WBZ-TV. "I realized after I was coming off the exit that it was the car coming off the back of me. I kind of just froze and didn't even know what to do."

All she saw was a silver SUV come from behind her and then the shots rang out.

Peyton Searles was on I-495 near exit 109-A in Haverhill when her car was pelted seven times with paintballs. CBS Boston

Once she pulled over, she found the yellow paint splatter marks across the driver's side of her car. Luckily, she wasn't hurt and did not swerve into traffic.

"I am just thankful that it wasn't, like, an elderly person or anyone who couldn't have handled it," adds Searles.

She called State Police who told her they had two other calls come in about the same thing that night.

On Tuesday, another driver spotted an SUV shooting cars with paintballs on a highway in Andover. Someone in the car recorded video of the incident and now State Police are looking at it.