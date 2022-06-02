Research shows pain medications less effective in women than men

BOSTON - Pain medications are often less effective in women than in men. The question is - why?

Most pain studies have only involved males, studies in both humans and animals. But it has become clear that females respond differently to pain medication likely for a number of reasons. Hormonal differences likely play a large role. In fact, depending on where it is, estrogen can either worsen pain or make it better.

Women also have differences in their immune cells which can also determine how pain is perceived and blocked. And finally, women carry more genetic material in their bloodstream which can predispose them to more chronic pain.

Researchers hope that identifying the physiologic difference in pain response among males and females will lead to personalized treatments for pain.