Could Ozempic eventually be used for addiction treatment? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

Could drugs like Ozempic be used to treat addiction?

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Thomas in Holliston writes, "I have been on Ozempic and now Mounjaro. I used to have only 1 to 2 drinks a week but now wine doesn't taste as good, and I can barely finish one bottle of beer. Could these drugs be a tool for addiction treatment?"

Patients and doctors have reported that these new weight loss drugs may dampen the reward response to addictive substances like drugs and alcohol, and early data is exciting, but scientists need to confirm what they already suspect.

We have to prove, through clinical trials, that these drugs are truly safe and effective for addiction management before they can be prescribed for that purpose.

But you are not alone in thinking that. Other patients say they are less likely to crave alcohol or have an appetite for it while on these drugs.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.