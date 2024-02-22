Littleton Police save owl tangled in soccer net

LITTLETON - A Littleton police officer rescued an owl that was trapped in a soccer net.

Police said the owl got stuck in a resident's net, but the officer was able to untangle the bird. Animal control brought the owl to a wildlife specialist for an evaluation.

The owl was rescued on February 22, 2024. Littleton Police Department

Animal control is asking residents to take down hockey and soccer nets when not in use to prevent wildlife from getting hurt.