Littleton Police save owl tangled in soccer net
LITTLETON - A Littleton police officer rescued an owl that was trapped in a soccer net.
Police said the owl got stuck in a resident's net, but the officer was able to untangle the bird. Animal control brought the owl to a wildlife specialist for an evaluation.
Animal control is asking residents to take down hockey and soccer nets when not in use to prevent wildlife from getting hurt.
