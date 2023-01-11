Owen Turner found not guilty of negligence in 2021 Green Line crash

BOSTON – A jury found former MBTA operator Owen Turner not guilty of gross negligence Wednesday for his role in a 2021 Green Line crash.

"I always said I was innocent. I'm glad they found me innocent," Turner said outside of court.

Turner was operating a Green Line train when the trolley smashed into the back of another trolley near Boston University in July 2021. More than 20 people were hurt.

Owen Turner reacts to a not guilty verdict in a 2021 Green Line crash. CBS Boston

The trial began Tuesday with attorneys presenting evidence. A not guilty verdict was reached a day later.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said Turner put the train into full power and it was going more than 20 miles an hour over the speed limit just before the crash. The prosecution argued Turner was speeding and failed to keep a mandated distance between trolleys.

The MBTA fired Turner following the NTSB report.

The MBTA released this statement following Wednesday's verdict.

The MBTA thanks the court for its consideration of this matter, and is grateful for the work of investigators from Transit Police, the MBTA Safety Department, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office and the National Transportation Safety Board. Working expeditiously to install the train protection system on the Green Line, the MBTA is committed to further strengthening its policies, procedures, and resources for the safety of our riders and employees.

The MBTA added that the court decision does not impact Turner's employment status.

Takisha King, the operator of the trolley that was hit by Turner's trolley, testified that the drivers are trained to always be at minimum 500 feet from another moving trolley.

Detectives testified that Turner has no recollection of the crash.

"I don't remember. And I would like to know myself," Turner said when asked what happened the day of the crash. "I worked there eight years. Never late on the job, I'm friendly with everybody. This was an accident."