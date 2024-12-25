Search underway for missing woman Owen Kasozi in Beverly, last seen walking dog on Christmas Eve

BEVERLY - A search is underway in Massachusetts for missing woman Owen Kasozi, who police say is "possibly endangered." Police said she was last seen on Tuesday at about 3 p.m. near the JC Phillips Nature Preserve in Beverly.

Her family tells WBZ-TV she was walking her dog at the time.

I-Team sources say police are looking into reports that Kasozi was walking or running after her dog when she went missing. A dog believed to be Kasozi's was found wet in Topsfield, and her car was found nearby.

Missing woman Owen Kasozi Photos provided by family

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter was helping to search the area around 801 Cabot St. in Beverly on Wednesday. Anyone who has seen Kasozi or has information is asked to call Beverly police at 978-922-1212.