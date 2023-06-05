Watch CBS News
Overnight lane closures begin Monday night in Callahan Tunnel

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Overnight lane closures begin Monday night in Callahan Tunnel
BOSTON - Overnight lane closures will begin Monday night in the Callahan Tunnel and will last all week, impacting traffic on Route 93 southbound.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said the closures will take place Monday through Friday between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. The exit from 93 to Logan Airport will also be impacted.

The closures will allow crews to work safely to complete construction work inside the tunnel.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 8:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

