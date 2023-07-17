Which over the counter vitamin is good for mental health? Dr. Mallika answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Diane from Brockton asks on Facebook, "Which over-the-counter vitamin is good for mental health?"

Many vitamins have an impact on mental health, but that doesn't mean you should be taking them as supplements. The best way to boost your mood through food is to eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables and whole grains which will provide most of the vitamins and minerals you need.

However, if your doctor finds that you are deficient in certain nutrients like vitamin D or vitamin B12, you should take supplements. So please consult your primary care provider to discuss your mental health concerns.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.