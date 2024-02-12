Researchers discover new way that may diagnose ovarian cancer early

Researchers discover urine test may be able to diagnose ovarian cancer early

BOSTON - One day scientists may be able to diagnose ovarian cancer with a simple urine test.

Most cases of ovarian cancer are diagnosed in the later stages of the disease when it is more likely to cause symptoms but is less treatable.

However, a new experimental urine test could one day allow clinicians to diagnose ovarian cancer early on when there's a much better chance of cure.

Turns out, patients with ovarian cancer shed thousands of small molecules called peptides in their urine.

Now a team at Virginia Commonwealth University has been able to identify some of these molecules associated with ovarian cancer in urine using technology called nanospore sensing.

While the urine test is still in its early stages of development, researchers hope in the future it could be used as an inexpensive and effective tool to screen for and diagnose ovarian cancer.