Orioles rally from 5 down to beat Red Sox 7-5 in Holliday's debut

BOSTON - Jordan Westburg hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles erased a five-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Jackson Holliday, baseball's top-rated prospect, made his major league debut for the Orioles and went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and an RBI groundout. The 20-year-old infielder, selected first in the 2022 amateur draft, started at second base and batted ninth.

Boston wasted a strong start by Kutter Crawford, who threw five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and four walks with six strikeouts and a hit batter.

Cole Irvin started for Baltimore, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Triston Casas hit a two-run homer to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead in the fifth.

The Orioles scored three times in the sixth, with four consecutive hits off reliever Isaiah Campbell to open the inning. Holliday snapped the streak with a groundout that drove in a run.

Baltimore added four runs in the seventh off Chris Martin (1-1), including Westburg's three-run shot that gave the Orioles a 7-5 lead. It was his second homer of the season.

Mike Baumann (1-0) struck out three in a scoreless inning and Craig Kimbrel fanned two in the ninth for his second save.