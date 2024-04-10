Watch CBS News
Sports

Orioles rally from 5 down to beat Red Sox 7-5 in Holliday's debut

By The Associated Press

/ AP

BOSTON - Jordan Westburg hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles erased a five-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Wednesday night. 

Jackson Holliday, baseball's top-rated prospect, made his major league debut for the Orioles and went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and an RBI groundout. The 20-year-old infielder, selected first in the 2022 amateur draft, started at second base and batted ninth. 

Boston wasted a strong start by Kutter Crawford, who threw five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and four walks with six strikeouts and a hit batter. 

Cole Irvin started for Baltimore, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four. 

Triston Casas hit a two-run homer to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead in the fifth. 

The Orioles scored three times in the sixth, with four consecutive hits off reliever Isaiah Campbell to open the inning. Holliday snapped the streak with a groundout that drove in a run. 

Baltimore added four runs in the seventh off Chris Martin (1-1), including Westburg's three-run shot that gave the Orioles a 7-5 lead. It was his second homer of the season. 

Mike Baumann (1-0) struck out three in a scoreless inning and Craig Kimbrel fanned two in the ninth for his second save.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 10:24 PM EDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.