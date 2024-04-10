Red Sox will be facing Orioles' Jackson Holliday, No. 1 prospect in baseball

BOSTON -- The Red Sox lost their home opener to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday by a 7-1 score. Now, an already difficult series just got even more challenging.

The Orioles called up Jackson Holliday to the big league roster, setting up baseball's No. 1 prospect to make his MLB debut at Fenway Park. The team designated Tony Kemp for assignment to make room on the roster.

The 20-year-old middle infielder was the No. 1 overall pick by the Orioles in 2022. The son of former big leaguer Matt Holliday, Jackson hit .338 with a .928 OPS in 36 games at Double-A last season. He finished the year with Triple-A Norfolk, and he began this season at Triple-A despite hitting .311 with a .954 OPS (with three doubles, two triples and two home runs) in spring training.

His stay in the minors was not expected to last long, though, and the Orioles pulled the trigger on calling him up after Tuesday's win at Fenway Park.

Call your dad 🧡 pic.twitter.com/a7wUO13W9A — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2024

Holliday will wear No. 7, the same number worn by his father for seven years with the Cardinals and his final year with the Rockies.

In 10 games at Triple-A this season, Holliday was 14-for-42 (.333) at the plate with five doubles and a pair of home runs as well as 12 walks -- good for a .482 OBP and 1.077 OPS.

Though he's manned both middle infield spots in the minors, Holliday is expected to play second base for the Orioles.