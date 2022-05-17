Watch CBS News
LOOK: Killer whale spotted by fisherman off Nantucket

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Video shows orca whale swimming 40 miles east of Nantucket
Video shows orca whale swimming 40 miles east of Nantucket 00:17

NANTUCKET -  A fishing crew spotted a majestic sight in the waters off Massachusetts this week – an orca whale.

"There's literally. . . a killer whale beside the boat," commercial fisherman Jerry Leeman says in a video he shared to Facebook. "You don't see this every day folks, at least not in New England."  

The sighting happened Sunday afternoon about 40 miles east of Nantucket.

Orcas are most commonly found in the cold waters of Antarctica, Norway and Alaska, according to NOAA, but their range extends to all oceans around the world.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBSBoston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 2:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

