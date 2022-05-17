LOOK: Killer whale spotted by fisherman off Nantucket

NANTUCKET - A fishing crew spotted a majestic sight in the waters off Massachusetts this week – an orca whale.

"There's literally. . . a killer whale beside the boat," commercial fisherman Jerry Leeman says in a video he shared to Facebook. "You don't see this every day folks, at least not in New England."

The sighting happened Sunday afternoon about 40 miles east of Nantucket.

Orcas are most commonly found in the cold waters of Antarctica, Norway and Alaska, according to NOAA, but their range extends to all oceans around the world.