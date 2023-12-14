Watch CBS News
2 people seriously hurt as fire destroys home in Orange, Massachusetts

By Mike Toole

CBS Boston

ORANGE - Two people were seriously hurt in a fire that destroyed a home in central Massachusetts late Wednesday night.

Flames broke out and quickly engulfed the house on West River Street in Orange just before midnight.

The home on West River Street in Orange was destroyed in the fire late Wednesday. Bryan Favreau

Four people were inside at the time. Two escaped safely, but a third was hurt and the fourth was trapped. Firefighters rescued that person and both victims were rushed to hospitals in Boston.

There's no word yet on their conditions and their names have not been made public.

It's not clear yet how or where the fire started, but the state fire marshal's office said it does not appear to be suspicious.

The home on West River Street in Orange was destroyed in the fire late Wednesday. Bryan Favreau

Investigators said wood stoves were used to heat the house.

"Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of residential fires in Massachusetts," State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in a statement Thursday. "If you use a fireplace or wood stove to heat your home, please use it safely." 

Orange is about an hour-and-a-half northwest of Boston.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 11:41 AM EST

