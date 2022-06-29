Watch CBS News
Local News

Orange Line trains delayed after vandalism

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Delays expected on Orange Line after trains vandalized
Delays expected on Orange Line after trains vandalized 00:26

BOSTON – The MBTA said there were delays Wednesday afternoon on the Orange Line after several trains were vandalized.

Multiple trains were vandalized Tuesday night, the MBTA said.

The trains were taken out of service fore repairs. As a result, the MBTA said it would be operating "with longer headways" in the afternoon due to the limited number of trains.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to put trains into service as quickly as possible," the MBTA said.

By about 4 p.m., a spokesman said repair work and window replacements had replaced at "a good pace" and there would be 10 trains available to meet the demands for the evening commute.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 3:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.