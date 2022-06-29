Orange Line trains delayed after vandalism

BOSTON – The MBTA said there were delays Wednesday afternoon on the Orange Line after several trains were vandalized.

Multiple trains were vandalized Tuesday night, the MBTA said.

The trains were taken out of service fore repairs. As a result, the MBTA said it would be operating "with longer headways" in the afternoon due to the limited number of trains.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to put trains into service as quickly as possible," the MBTA said.

By about 4 p.m., a spokesman said repair work and window replacements had replaced at "a good pace" and there would be 10 trains available to meet the demands for the evening commute.