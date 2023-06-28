Orange Line service resumes between North Station and Back Bay after track fire

BOSTON - Orange Line service has resumed between North Station and Back Bay after a track fire near Tufts Medical Center.

An MBTA spokesperson told WBZ-TV a train operator spotted the fire just before noon Wednesday. Power to the electrified third line was shut off and Boston firefighters put out the flames.

The T said no one was hurt. There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

For more information, visit the T's website.