Watch CBS News
Local News

Orange Line service resumes between North Station and Back Bay after track fire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Orange Line service has resumed between North Station and Back Bay after a track fire near Tufts Medical Center.

An MBTA spokesperson told WBZ-TV a train operator spotted the fire just before noon Wednesday. Power to the electrified third line was shut off and Boston firefighters put out the flames.

The T said no one was hurt. There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

For more information, visit the T's website.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 1:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.