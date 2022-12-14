Watch CBS News
Local News

Optimism is good for your health, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Optimism is good for your health, researchers say
Optimism is good for your health, researchers say 01:19

BOSTON - Optimists may enjoy better health than pessimists.

If you're not sure which one you are, ask yourself whether you expect good things or bad things in the future. 

According to Kaiser Health, there is a strong association between scoring high on the optimism scale and having a lower risk of heart disease, dementia, and premature death. 

In fact, a study out of Harvard earlier this year found that older women who were the most optimistic lived more than four years longer, on average, than those with the lowest scores. 

Why? 

Optimists tend to have better coping skills and experience less stress. They're more likely to exercise, eat well, and maintain strong connections with family and friends. And while many people are optimists by nature, it can be learned through concerted efforts to view the "glass half full."

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 5:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.