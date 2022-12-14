Optimism is good for your health, researchers say

BOSTON - Optimists may enjoy better health than pessimists.

If you're not sure which one you are, ask yourself whether you expect good things or bad things in the future.

According to Kaiser Health, there is a strong association between scoring high on the optimism scale and having a lower risk of heart disease, dementia, and premature death.

In fact, a study out of Harvard earlier this year found that older women who were the most optimistic lived more than four years longer, on average, than those with the lowest scores.

Why?

Optimists tend to have better coping skills and experience less stress. They're more likely to exercise, eat well, and maintain strong connections with family and friends. And while many people are optimists by nature, it can be learned through concerted efforts to view the "glass half full."