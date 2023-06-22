Opioid-related overdose deaths reached new high in Massachusetts in 2022, DPH says

BOSTON - A new report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says opioid-related overdose deaths in the state reached a new high in 2022.

The report said there were 2,357 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022, 57 more than in 2021. Men accounted for 72% of all the opioid-related overdose deaths. Non-Hispanic Black residents saw the largest increase of 42%. Forty-seven percent of all the deaths were between 25 and 44 years old, with 43% between 45 and 64 years old.

The report also found fentanyl was present at 93% of the deaths and cocaine was present at 53%.

"As Attorney General, I made combatting the opioid crisis a top priority, and that commitment continues as Governor while we work to provide individuals and communities with the support they need for treatment, prevention and recovery," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. "Too many Massachusetts families, particularly families of color, have been impacted by this crisis, and in order to effectively respond, we need to address the gaps in the system by advancing long-term solutions that include housing, jobs, mental health care and more resources for our cities and towns."