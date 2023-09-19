USPS "Operation Santa" program now accepting letters for the North Pole

It's still technically summer, but those looking forward to Christmas can now get a head start on mailing their wish lists to the North Pole.

The U.S. Postal Service is now accepting letters for "Operation Santa" with just under 100 days to go until Christmas. The 111-year-old annual program makes sure kids in need have a great holiday.

Children can write a letter with specific details of what they want, and the requests are put on a website that opens in November. Generous strangers can help Santa out by "adopting" the letters and sending the gifts anonymously.

Letters need to be postmarked by December 11 to make it to the North Pole on time. The address is:

SANTA CLAUS

123 ELF ROAD

NORTH POLE 88888