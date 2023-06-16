Watch CBS News
Opening of slavery exhibit at Faneuil Hall met with protests to change building's name

BOSTON - The opening of a new exhibit at Faneuil Hall on slavery in Boston was met with protests Friday, as people called on the building's name to be changed.

Faneuil Hall is named after Peter Faneuil, a Boston merchant who made his fortune by buying and selling enslaved people.

Members of the New Democracy Coalition have been calling for a name change for awhile. The founder said while he feels the exhibit is appropriate, it should be relocated from Faneuil Hall or canceled altogether.

Mayor Michelle Wu spoke with the group of protesters before she opened the slavery exhibit on Friday.

