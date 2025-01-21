"Onyx Storm" release celebrated at Harvard Square's Lovestruck Books

BOSTON – Monday night, the clock struck midnight and at Lovestruck Books in Harvard Square, "Onyx Storm" by Rebecca Yarros, hit the shelves.

Kayla Januchowski is the general manager of Lovestruck Books, which hosted a release party for the third book in the Empyrean series.

"Onyx Storm" release

"It was the first for Lovestruck and it was amazing. Lots of great excitement, we got good music. The DJ was going, costume contest," Januchowski said.

People dressed up for the event as characters from the popular fantasy book.

"I'm Violet, the main character and a lot of hard work honestly. Assembling parts, this part I made and it's been such an absolute blast last night and today," said Bradleigh Rinaldi, who attended in costume.

Lovestruck Books in Harvard Square

Lovestruck Books believes everyone should find their literary soulmate. The woman-owned bookstore has become a community meeting place.

"It's been incredible. I mean this was just a total dream come true for me, having a space like this where people can come, gather, celebrate," owner Rachel Kanter said.

The store has something for everyone to read, and they label their shelves in categories like Historical Romance, Romantasy, Sports Romance, Western Romance or Paranormal Romance.

"We give the people what they want and it turns out it's romance," Kanter said. "I have always been a big romance reader. I think for people coming to see their favorite authors on the shelves is like a real moment of affirmation that these stories matter."