One person dead after scooter crash in Malden
MALDEN - One person is dead, and witnesses say another man is seriously injured after a scooter crash on Broadway in Malden Thursday afternoon.
Two people were riding on the scooter when it was struck by a Jeep. The scooter was pinned underneath the Jeep after the crash.
It happened near a pedestrian and bike path. Debris was scattered across the roadway.
Accident reconstruction crews were on scene investigating. Broadway is closed between Eastern Ave. and Waite Street.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.