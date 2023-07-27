Watch CBS News
One person dead after scooter crash in Malden

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MALDEN - One person is dead, and witnesses say another man is seriously injured after a scooter crash on Broadway in Malden Thursday afternoon. 

Two people were riding on the scooter when it was struck by a Jeep. The scooter was pinned underneath the Jeep after the crash. 

It happened near a pedestrian and bike path. Debris was scattered across the roadway. 

Accident reconstruction crews were on scene investigating. Broadway is closed between Eastern Ave. and Waite Street.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 5:20 PM

