One person dead after scooter crash in Malden

One person killed in scooter crash in Malden

MALDEN - One person is dead, and witnesses say another man is seriously injured after a scooter crash on Broadway in Malden Thursday afternoon.

Two people were riding on the scooter when it was struck by a Jeep. The scooter was pinned underneath the Jeep after the crash.

1 dead and witnesses say another man is badly hurt after a car accident in Malden. You can see what appears to be a scooter pinned under this white Jeep with debris scattered across Broadway. #wbz pic.twitter.com/TiDAfyDap3 — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) July 27, 2023

It happened near a pedestrian and bike path. Debris was scattered across the roadway.

Accident reconstruction crews were on scene investigating. Broadway is closed between Eastern Ave. and Waite Street.