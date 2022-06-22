Watch CBS News
Ability to stand on one leg may be indicator of overall health, new study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - A new study suggests if you can't stand on one leg for even a short period of time, you could be at an increased risk of death.

As we age, we tend to lose muscle strength, flexibility, and balance which puts us at increased risk of falls, the leading cause of injury-related death in people 65 and older.  

But balance is a risk factor that isn't routinely tested at a doctor's office. To identify such a test, researchers in Brazil looked at more than 1,700 middle-aged and older adults. 

They asked them to stand on one leg with the other foot resting on the calf of the standing leg and with their arms by their sides. They found that the inability to stand one-legged for 10 seconds was associated with an 84% greater risk of death over the next seven years. Those who failed were more likely to be obese, have heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. That doesn't mean if you can't stand on one leg you're going to die, but it could be an indicator of your overall health and fitness and should prompt you and your doctor to address any underlying issues.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

