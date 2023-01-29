One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.
Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.
Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.
Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.
State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
