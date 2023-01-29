Watch CBS News
One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.

Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.

Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.  

Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.

State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 8:42 PM

