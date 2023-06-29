It Happens Here: Special needs staff are stars of Omar's World Of Comics in Lexington

LEXINGTON - A Lexington family is creating opportunities for those with special needs with their comic book store run by their son.

For those with special needs in Massachusetts, turning 22 is a difficult milestone. That's when state education services end and young adults are left to figure out their futures.

Dr. Sohail Masood and his wife, Mona, opened Omar's World of Comics to give their son a true purpose.

"My son Omar has Down Syndrome, so when he was growing up, I always worried about him staying home and not doing things that normal people do in their daily lives," Dr. Masood told WBZ-TV. "This is just a magical place."

Omar works hard to make his place the perfect spot for fellow comic book lovers. He prices and organizes the merchandise and is known for his constant positivity. The shop also features a cafe and arcade and hosts weekly trading card and board game events.

When we asked Omar why he loves working at the shop so much, he responded, "Because I am the owner of this comic shop." He also said making people happy makes him happy.

The entire staff at Omar's World of Comics is made up of people with special needs from the LABBB Collaborative - Lexington, Arlington, Burlington, Bedford and Belmont. The same special education program helped Omar when he was in high school and provides special services and education for more than 350 special needs students.

"We always try our very, very best," said Drew, one of the staff members.

For more information on Omar's World of Comics, click here.