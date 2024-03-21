Olivia Zhang, founder of Cancer Kids First, receives The Diana Award

BOSTON - Olivia Zhang wasn't alive when Princess Diana died, but the 18-year-old draws inspiration from Diana's legacy of service. "What I admire most about her is that she was in a position of privilege, and she knew that. And she-kind of-utilized that platform to aid vulnerable populations," Olivia told WBZ-TV one week after receiving The Diana Award in London.

Olivia, a McLean, Virginia native, founded Cancer Kids First at the age of 14 after the deaths of her grandfather and favorite teacher. The group is now the largest youth-led cancer non-profit in the world. Its mission is to ease the burden on children with cancer and their families and help hospitals in developing countries pay for resources and equipment. The group has developed partnerships with 70 hospitals in 19 countries.

Among the other 19 awardees (1200 young people were nominated) are young people in Nigeria and Jamaica, two countries in which Olivia hopes that Cancer Kids First can build new partnerships. She plans to build on the connections they formed at the ceremony so that Cancer Kids First can help more families around the world.

Prince William and Olivia Zhang CBS Boston

Prince William presented the awards at The Legacy Award ceremony on March 14. Olivia, currently a Harvard University freshman, says hearing her name announced was surreal. She describes a sense of shock; a feeling quickly replaced as she walked toward the podium. "I was also very scared that I was going to trip on my dress in front of everybody. But it was so exciting because I was able to invite my mom out for an international trip, all expenses paid," she said. "It was really cool to have somebody who has supported me throughout everything there with me."

The Prince of Wales told Olivia that he and Princess Catherine appreciated her work to help children. Prince Harry was not at the event. But the honorees spoke with him on a video call after the ceremony in which praised them for their work and service at such a busy time in their lives. Olivia asked how he honors his mother's legacy. She says that Harry told her he tries to channel Diana's fearlessness.

Princess Diana believed in the power of young people to change the world. Olivia says that has always resonated with her because one of the greatest hurdles in launching Cancer Kids First was getting adults to take the group seriously. Those days have long passed. Olivia hopes she and the other honorees are living proof that you're never too young to turn ideas into action.