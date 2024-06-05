House built by Pilgrim in Massachusetts said to be "oldest home on the market in America"

Nation's oldest home for sale is in Massachusetts, records say

Nation's oldest home for sale is in Massachusetts, records say

Nation's oldest home for sale is in Massachusetts, records say

PLYMPTON - There's a home for sale in Plympton, Massachusetts unlike any other in the country.

"THE oldest home on the market in America right now is this Plympton MA, also known as "The Stephen Bryant house" which was built in 1669," the social media account "Zillow Gone Wild" wrote in an X post Wednesday that has gone viral.

Real estate agent Jen Macdonald says records show the 125 Country Road home is indeed the oldest house currently listed.

"It is a one of a kind and truly rare home," she told WBZ-TV.

The Stephen Bryant house in Plympton Jen Macdonald

The Stephen Bryant house in Plympton

MacDonald said Plympton was part of Plymouth back when Bryant, a Pilgrim, built the house more than 350 years ago. The current homeowners have restored the property and tried to maintain its colonial roots, she said.

The "rare first period timber framed house" sits on two acres lined with rock walls. It has three bedrooms, two baths and a detached one-car garage.

One of the working fireplaces inside the oldest home on the market in Plympton Jen Macdonald

"Step back in time"

"Step back in time to enjoy the workable fireplaces, new but to period leaded glass windows, wide pine floors, antique and custom replica windows, exposed hand hewn beams, vaulted custom kitchen, custom wainscotting and more," the listing states.

There are also modern amenities like a laundry room, a full house generator, forced hot air heat and a new oil tank.

A bedroom inside the house built in 1669. Jen Macdonald

The listing price for the historic single family home is $800,000. According to Zillow, the average home value in Plympton is $645,000.