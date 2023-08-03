Older adults who take daily aspirin could be at higher risk for brain bleed

Older adults who take daily aspirin could be at higher risk for brain bleed

Older adults who take daily aspirin could be at higher risk for brain bleed

BOSTON - For people with a history of heart disease or stroke, a daily aspirin may be just what the doctor ordered. But many older Americans who don't need to take a daily aspirin could be putting themselves at risk.

A team of researchers in Australia and the U.S. analyzed data from nearly 20,000 adults over 70 and found a 38% increase in brain bleeding among those taking low-dose aspirin, suggesting that older people who have no known heart disease or risk factors for stroke should not take daily aspirin to prevent these conditions. This is particularly true for people who are prone to falls and could hit their head.

There are plenty of older adults who are advised to take a daily aspirin by their doctor and they should continue to follow their doctor's advice. But if you're at low risk of heart attack and stroke, the risks may outweigh the benefits, so check with your provider before starting aspirin on your own.