Watch CBS News
Local News

New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for January 27
Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for January 27 01:29

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.

The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. 

The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. 

"It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.

Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 9:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.