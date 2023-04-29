"Old Glory," traveling memorial for service members killed in War on Terror, comes to Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A traveling memorial honoring soldiers lost in the War on Terror is on display in Leominster.

More than seven thousand United States Service members have been killed in action in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Now, in a touching tribute, an American flag made up of dog tags that identify soldiers has been created to honor those patriots.

The traveling memorial came from Virginia to Leominster.

"Old Glory" consists of 7,065 dog tags symbolizing a profound sacrifice—the American heroes killed in action fighting the war on terror in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Sarah Erickson never expected that her brother Private First Class Jonathan Roberge would end up on the traveling memorial wall after he paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Iraq War.

Now the display is at the Johnny Ro Memorial Park, named in his honor.

"To just see all those names there, it's incredible to see it's kind of surreal, you don't realize it," said Sarah Erickson, the sister of a fallen hero. "It's something that you hope you never have to go through; you hope you never have those people come to your house and deliver that news."

The park also carries the faces of the fallen heroes of the Bay State.

A labor of love done by the special volunteers of Operation Service in Leominster.

"It just touches my heart that they're not coming back and this is our way of showing their families they'll never be forgotten," said Diane Beaudoin with Operation Service.

Veterans who visited the memorial know the price of freedom.

"Freedom is not free, you gotta fight for it," said Norman Beaudoin, a Vietnam Veteran.

The memorial wall's home base is in Richmond, Virginia.

It was created by the wounded veterans of 'Veterans and Athletes United' in 2015 to honor every fallen patriot since September 11, 2001, so the fallen patriots will always be honored.

"We have to remember the ones that paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can have the freedoms we have here today," said Joseph Firmani with Operation Service.

"There are those people out there who are willing to put their lives on the line so we can go about our every day life," said Erickson.

A special ceremony is planned with families of fallen heroes on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Johnny Ro Park in Leominster.

The memorial wall will be in Leominster until Sunday, then it will head to Stamford, CT next.