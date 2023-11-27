Old cannonballs found by construction crews in Waltham
WALTHAM - Construction crews in Waltham uncovered several cannonballs Monday morning..
The Bomb Squad was called to the area on Foundry Avenue and were on the scene for most of the day. They will remove the items to a safe location for disposal.
A Hazmat team was also sent to the scene due to concerns about environmental hazards, but none were detected.
