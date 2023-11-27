Watch CBS News
Local News

Old cannonballs found by construction crews in Waltham

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

State Police investigate cannonballs found in Waltham
State Police investigate cannonballs found in Waltham 00:23

WALTHAM - Construction crews in Waltham uncovered several cannonballs Monday morning..

The Bomb Squad was called to the area on Foundry Avenue and were on the scene for most of the day. They will remove the items to a safe location for disposal.

A Hazmat team was also sent to the scene due to concerns about environmental hazards, but none were detected.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 7:12 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.